Birmingham City have been dealt a blow over Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke with him now set to stay with the Premier League side until January according to Football.London.

There had been speculation that Blues were interested in taking Clarke on loan but Spurs are now set to keep him with Jose Mourinho said to be impressed with the youngster and wanting to “develop him into a star.”

Clarke joined Spurs from Leeds United last summer for around £10million but is yet to make his competitive debut for the club although he did feature in their pre-season friendly against Birmingham City.

The winger spent the first half of last season on loan at Leeds United but was restricted to a limited number of appearances under Marcelo Bielsa and he was recalled by his parent club in January.

He then went on to join Queens Park Rangers in January but he once again failed to make a real impact during his spell away and he is currently back with Tottenham.

Clarke has been featuring for Tottenham’s under-23’s and Mourinho is now wanting to keep him at the club until at least January with a view to assessing his development and allowing him to have the chance within their first-team.

Tottenham do have a lot of squad depth in wide areas and it will be difficult for Clarke to break into their first-team but working with quality players like Harry Kane and Son are bound to enhance and help his progress.

This will be a blow to Blues who are said to have been keen on Clarke and they may have to reassess their options if they want to bring in further attacking players.

Will Jack Clarke become a first-team player for Tottenham this season?