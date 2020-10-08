Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Swindon Town coach Tommy Wright has confirmed that there is “a bit of interest” in Leeds United’s young midfielder Robbie Gotts.

As covered here on The72, Leeds United’s young midfielder Robbie Gotts has been heavily linked with a loan move away from Elland Road. A whole host of clubs have been linked, including Championship side Huddersfield Town and League One outfit Doncaster Rovers.

Swindon Town have also been credited with interest in Gotts and now, the Robins’ interest in the Leeds starlet has been addressed by coach Tommy Wright. Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Wright spoke highly of Gotts, also revealing that there is some interest from Swindon Town. He said:

“I’ve watched Robbie quite a lot for Leeds – I know Leeds well having been there as a player.

“He’s a good young player. You can see me smiling as I say that. I’m not saying it’s definite, but there is a bit of interest there from our point of view. But I think there is quite a bit of interest from plenty of other clubs too in Robbie.”

Gotts has started to appear in the first-team picture at Leeds United since the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa. The youngster could head out on loan to help him pick up more experience of senior football this season.

Overall, Gotts, a 20-year-old midfielder, has played in four games for the Whites’ senior side after impressing in their youth ranks. It awaits to be seen if he makes a loan move away or remains with Leeds.