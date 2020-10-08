According to Wayne Veysey of The Football Insider, Middlesbrough are edging closer to securing a deal for Manchester City attacking midfielder Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan.

There had been growing concerns online from the Middlesbrough faithful who thought that the deal had hit a snag. It was believed the move was all but confirmed and manager Neil Warnock plainly stated this in the press too.

But although the arrival looked imminent it has since been days since the Boro boss’ comments with no official announcement.

However, according to the report, Roberts has passed his medical at Middlesbrough’s training complex Rockliffe Park and will sign for the Teessiders within the next 48 hours.

He enjoyed a successful spell at the North-East club last season. He joined in January and played seven times, scoring one goal. He was key in helping Middlesbrough remain in the Championship and he will be hoping to kick on this season as they aim to achieve promotion.

After finishing in 17th place last season and narrowly staying in the division on the final day, Middlesbrough have started better this time around.

They have taken five points from their first four games. After an opening day defeat at Watford they secured back to back draws with Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers before picking up their first win of the campaign last weekend at home to Barnsley.

Boro have signed four players already this summer with Grant Hall, Sam Morsy, and Chuba Akpom arriving on permanent deals from Queens Park Rangers, Wigan Athletic, and PAOK respectively, whilst Marcus Bettinelli signed on loan from Fulham.