League Two side Barrow AFC have confirmed the signing of former Swansea City striker Courtney Baker-Richardson on their official club website, bringing the recent Charlton Athletic trialist in on a free transfer.

Following his release from Swansea City earlier this summer, striker Courtney Baker-Richardson has been on the lookout for a new club. Now, it has been confirmed that he has joined League Two new boys Barrow.

Baker-Richardson links up with David Dunn’s side on a free transfer, coming in to add some competition and Football League pedigree to Barrow’s attacking ranks. The club’s official statement writes that the club beat competition to a deal after David Dunn persuaded him to link up with the Bluebirds.

Baker-Richardson was being eyed by League One side Charlton Athletic earlier this summer. The club brought the striker in on trial ahead of a potential deal but his move to Barrow brings any speculation regarding a possible Charton deal to an end.

Baker-Richardson had been with Swansea City for three years prior to his release. He spent time out on loan with Accrington Stanley and managed 21 appearances for the Swans’ senior side, netting four goals and laying on one assist in the process.

Baker-Richardson came through Coventry City’s academy before leaving the Sky Blues in 2014. He played for non-league sides Romulus, Redditch United, Kettering Town and Leamington before joining Swansea.

