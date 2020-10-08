According to a report from Football Insider, League One pair Portsmouth and Oxford United are both looking to sign Wolves youngster Niall Ennis on loan.

With just over a week remaining of the domestic transfer window, it has been claimed that League One duo Portsmouth and Oxford United are both looking to strike a loan deal to bolster their attacking options.

As per a report from Football Insider, Wolves striker Niall Ennis is wanted on a temporary basis by Portsmouth and Oxford. The duo have turned their attentions to bringing in the former Shrewsbury Town and Doncaster Rovers loan man as they eye a fresh face upfront.

It is said that the pair are both in talks over a temporary deal for Ennis after disappointing starts to the new season. Oxford see Ennis as competition and cover for Matty Taylor, while a move to Portsmouth would see the Wolves youngster compete with Ellis Harrison and John Marquis for a spot in Kenny Jackett’s side.

Thw 21-year-old striker found the back of the net six times and laid on four assists in 32 games across all competitions while on loan with Doncaster Rovers last season. With only one senior appearance under his belt at Wolves, Ennis could head out on loan again to pick up more game time elsewhere.

Portsmouth and Oxford United fans, would you like to see Ennis join your club in a loan deal before the end of the domestic window? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Would you like your club to sign Ennis?