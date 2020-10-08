Charlton Athletic have confirmed the signing of former Nottingham Forest and Reading defender Chris Gunter on their official club website.

Following the arrival of new owner Thomas Sandgaard, Charlton Athletic have moved to sign Ben Watson, Marcus Maddison and Akin Famewo. Now, the club have added a fourth signing under new ownership.

After being released by Reading earlier this summer, Welsh international defender Chris Gunter has completed a move to The Valley. The Addicks confirmed the deal on Thursday, announcing that Gunter has committed to a two-year deal, with the club holding the option for a further year.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight. He said that he is happy to have added a player of Gunter’s experience and calibre, saying:

“Chris is an exceptional right-back with bundles of experience. I’m pleased to have that position tied down, he is definitely going to make us stronger.

“His defensive qualities and experience are important and going forwards he is an athlete – he’s very good in the final third. The way we want to play is always attacking and on the front foot and he fits that role perfectly.”

With Reading, Gunter played in a hefty 314 games across all competition in his eight years at the Madejski Stadium. He joined from Nottingham Forest in 2012 and scored five goals in his time with the Royals, also laying on 17 assists from right-back.

Charlton Athletic fans, are you happy with the signing of Gunter? Let us know how you think about the deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Happy with Gunter's arrival?