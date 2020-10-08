West Bromwich Albion are ‘edging closer’ to the signing of Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant according to The Daily Mail.

The Baggies have been chasing Grant for the entirety of this transfer window and have until October 16 to complete a deal for the Championship hitman.

Huddersfield value Grant at around £17million and although West Brom aren’t completely disagreeing with the price tag they are struggling to meet the demands to pay the whole amount upfront.

West Brom have been looking to offer around £5million as an initial loan fee with the remaining amount to be paid for a permanent deal once their Premier League status is confirmed for another season.

Albion are in even further need of attacking reinforcements due to the injury suffered to Hal Robson-Kanu with him having broken his arm in the defeat to Southampton.

Although Grant is their number one target they have been sounding out alternatives in the shape of Bournemouth forward Josh King.

With West Brom potentially looking at other options this news could have fuelled Huddersfield’s desire to come to a compromise for Grant with them ideally wanting him off their wage bill and not wanting to miss out on a deal altogether.

Grant is thought to be desperate for a move to the Premier League and is keen to go to West Brom where he believes he can thrive and improve to develop his game.

At just 23-years-old he also has a good sell-on value should his time at the Hawthorns be a successful one.

Would Karlan Grant be a good signing for West Brom?