According to a report from the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday have turned down two loan offers from separate Championship clubs for experienced goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been linked with a move away from Hillsborough. As covered here on The72, Blackburn Rovers were credited with interest earlier on in the summer transfer window.

Now, an update on Westwood’s situation has emerged. The Sheffield Star reports that Sheffield Wednesday have received and rejected loan offers from two Championship clubs for Westwood, who has fallen down the pecking order under Garry Monk.

Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith are both ahead of Westwood in the goalkeeper ranks with the Owls. Garry Monk has said that he hopes to see the ‘keeper move on before the end of the transfer window despite the two offers being turned down. He said:

“He’s training with the under-23s, getting his fitness and looking to get himself out on loan or a move to another club. I’m hopeful for him and hopeful for us as a club. As I’ve said, that’s all in the hands of the club, my focus is on preparing for these games and trying to get results.

“At this moment in time we’ve had a lot of football and a lot of quick turnarounds, and we’ve got an important game this weekend, so all my energy is with that. The rest of it the club is dealing and working behind the scenes.”

With speculation continuing regarding Westwood’s future, it will be interesting to see how his situation at Sheffield Wednesday pans out as the end of the domestic window nears.

