West Ham United have joined West Bromwich Albion in the race to sign Bournemouth star Josh King according to TalkSport.

There have been recent reports linking West Brom with a move for King but West Ham are also said to now be interested in the forward.

The Cherries are open to allowing King to leave and value him at around £10million but are willing to accept structured payments in order to remove him from their wage bill.

King’s contract expires next summer and Bournemouth are eager to sell him now rather than lose him on a free next year.

West Ham are said to have held talks with King’s agent and are now set to make a bid for the Norwegian international ahead of a possible move.

The 28-year-old has been at Bournemouth since 2015 and has scored 48 Premier League goals in 161 appearances in England’s top-flight.

He scored six goals last season and was one of Bournemouth’s best players but was unable to help steer them clear of relegation as they lost their place in the Premier League.

Bournemouth have already lost a whole host of their star players with the likes of Nathan Ake, Callum Wilson and Aaron Ramsdale all sealing Premier League moves.

King could be the next to leave with both West Ham and West Brom interested although it looks uncertain at this stage where his next destination will be.

West Ham are keen to bring in another forward with Michail Antonio currently their number one choice striker but they are eager to recruit further competition.

Would Josh King be a good signing for West Ham?