West Bromwich Albion have been dealt a huge blow in their transfer pursuit of Bournemouth forward Josh King according to Football Insider.

There have been reports in recent days that the Baggies have made contact with Bournemouth over the possible signing of King.

West Brom are in the market for at least one more striker before the transfer window officially closes on October 16.

However, a source has revealed that King has “no interest” in moving to West Brom and is holding out for a transfer to a “bigger club.”

Whether or not West Brom will still pursue a deal if no other club comes in for King remains to be seen.

The Midlands club have been pursuing their number one transfer target Karlan Grant from Huddersfield Town but with talks not progressing as quickly as they would like they have began to sound out possible alternatives.

King is believed to be valued at around £10million by the Cherries but they are willing to accept structured payments for him in order to remove him from their wage bill.

West Brom’s finances are being restricted due to the implications from the Coronavirus pandemic and are thought to have just £5million available to spend on the striker they are so desperately craving.

King would certainly have bought Premier League experience and a proven record of scoring in the top-flight but whether he can be convinced to move to the Hawthorns looks uncertain at this stage particularly with other clubs still interested.

