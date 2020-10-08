West Bromwich Albion striker Owen Windsor has joined Grimsby Town on a season-long loan deal as confirmed on their official website.

Windsor has impressed for Albion’s Premier League 2 team so far this campaign, netting five goals in five matches and will now be given his first experience of EFL football at Grimsby.

The youngster is highly regarded by the West Brom hierarchy and believe that first-team football will be beneficial to his development.

The deal includes a January break clause in which to assess the loan and how it is progressing.

Grimsby have lost both of their opening two league games this season without scoring and the acquisition of a promising youngster like Windsor is sure to improve their hopes of rising up the table in the fourth tier of English football.

Windsor expressed his delight at moving to Grimsby and said: “I’m really looking forward to getting going and helping this club reach their goals.”

“I’m excited to be around senior football again and hopefully I can show my ability at this level. I have began the season well with the under-23’s at West Brom with my goals and performances, which is great for my confidence, however, I’m playing here now so that all doesn’t matter if I can’t carry it on with this team.”

“Hopefully, I can kick on with Grimsby and keep the goals and performances coming whilst I’m here. My best position has been as a centre forward, running the line and being a constant threat in front of goal, but also working hard for the team and chasing every ball alongside battling with the centre backs.”

With Windsor being hailed as one to watch in the future this could be a really shrewd acquisition by the League Two side.

