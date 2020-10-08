Sheffield United may not bring in another defender before the transfer deadline, according to a report by the Sheffield Star.

The Blades have compiled a shortlist of players to replace the injured Jack O’Connell. However, Chris Wilder’s side could end up sticking with what they’ve got.

Sheffield United have been linked with the likes of Huddersfield Town’s Terence Kongolo and Preston North End’s Ben Davies over the past week.

Kongolo, who is 26 years old, emerged on the Yorkshire club’s radar having spent the second-half of last season on loan at Fulham.

It appears Huddersfield are open to letting the ex-Feyenoord and AS Monaco man leave before next Friday’s deadline. They signed him for a hefty £17.5 million whilst they were in the Premier League.

Preston defender Davies is another who Wilder has considered from the Championship. The highly-rated 25-year-old could prove too costly to lure away from Deepdale at this stage.

He has impressed in the second tier over the past couple of campaign and could get a big move in the near future.

Sheffield United brought in the likes of Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle and Oliver Burke before smashing their transfer record to bring Rhian Brewster to Bramall Lane from Liverpool.

It has been a tough start to the new season for the Blades and they have lost their opening few games. However, Wilder’s men will be confident they can turn it around and take on Fulham at home this weekend looking to get their first points on the board.

Who would you rather sign?