Sunderland are looking to sign two more players before the transfer deadline, as per the Sunderland Echo.

Phil Parkinson is looking to add the finishing touches to his squad between now and the end of the transfer window next Friday.

The Black Cats have been linked with Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts over recent days, as per The72, but face competition from the likes of Huddersfield Town, Swindon Town and Doncaster Rovers for his signature.

Gotts, who is 20 years old, is poised to leave Leeds on loan to get some first-team experience under his belt and Sunderland are hoping to lure him to the Stadium of Light.

Parkinson is also keen to sign a left-back to add more depth to his defensive department. Their current option in that position, Denver Hume, admits he would relish the competition, as per the Sunderland Echo: “I think it’s good for everyone to have competition in the team. The squad is quite big and you could see tonight that quite a few lads have come in who haven’t had a lot of game time so far this season.

“Competition is really good and if anything it drives you on more to keep playing your best football and do well.”

Sunderland have made a steady start to the new season and are hoping it is third time lucky this term in their attempts to get out of League One.

They take on Swindon this weekend and will be eager to get all three points after last week’s 0-0 away at Charlton Athletic.

