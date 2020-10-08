Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County are all interested in Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter, as per a report by Goal.

The centre-back could be set to return to the Championship before the transfer deadline having turned down overseas interest from Club Brugge and Trabzonspor. Huddersfield Town are also being linked.

Clarke-Salter, who is 23 years old, spent last season on loan at Birmingham and the Blues are keen on brining him back to the Midlands. However, they face plenty of competition from second tier rivals to land his signature again.

He still has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge but faces a tough ask in ever breaking into their first-team in the future.

The ex-England Under-21 international has risen up through the youth ranks at Chelsea and has played twice for their senior side so far in his career, as well as having loan spells away at Bristol Rovers, Sunderland and Vitesse in the past.

Clarke-Salter has proven himself in the Championship now and would be a shrewd loan signing for whoever wins the race to get him before next Friday.

Birmingham have had a busy transfer window under new boss Aitor Karanka and may not have finished their recruit drive just yet.

Sheffield Wednesday and Derby are expected to be busy over the next eight days as they look to add the finishing touches to their squads.

In other Rams news, their rumoured target Keinan Davis is believed to be open to a loan move away from Aston Villa, as covered by The72.

Do you want Clarke-Salter at your club?