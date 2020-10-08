Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis is believed to be ‘open’ to a Championship move, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The forward has been linked with second tier duo Preston North End and Derby County this summer, as per The72.

It is unknown as to whether Villa will let him leave on loan before the transfer window shuts next Friday. He provides decent back-up to current striking option Ollie Watkins, hence why Dean Smith is reluctant to let him leave.

Davis, who is 22 years old, is not guaranteed regular first-team football in the Premier League.

Derby are in the hunt for a new striker and are after West Bromwich Albion’s Charlie Austin. However, Davis is an option for them if the search for a forward drags on.

Preston’s interest in the top flight forward may be cooled now after they signed Emil Riis Jakobsen from Randers last week.

Davis, who is 22 years old, could end up staying at Villa Park and continue to battle for more opportunities.

He joined the Midlands side as a youngster in 2015 having previously been on the books at Stevenage and Biggleswade Town. He was handed his senior debut by Steve Bruce in an FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in January 2017.

Davis has since made 70 appearances for Villa in all competitions, chipping in with five goals. Many of his opportunities have come off the bench and he faces a tough ask in starting games for Smith’s side at the moment.



Will Davis leave Villa on loan?