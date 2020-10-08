West Ham United could delve into the Championship to boost their defensive options, as per a report by the Daily Star.

The Hammers are interested in signing Steve Cook and Craig Dawson from AFC Bournemouth and Watford respectively.

David Moyes’ side have until 16th October to seal deals for any new signings.

Cook, who is 29 years old, has been with Bournemouth for the past eight seasons and has made 327 appearances for the Cherries. Jason Tindall’s side could now face a battle to hold onto him before next Friday’s deadline.

He started his career at Brighton and Hove Albion and went onto play seven times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells at Havant and Waterlooville, Eastleigh, Eastbourne Borough and Mansfield Town.

Bournemouth came calling for him in 2012 and he helped them gain rise from League One to the Premier League during his time at the club.

Cook was ever present for the Cherries in the top flight over the past five years but couldn’t prevent them slipping into the Championship last term.

Dawson, on the other hand, is another experienced defender who West Ham could throw a Premier League lifeline to.

He only join Watford last summer having spent the previous nine seasons on the books at West Bromwich Albion.

The ex-Rochdale and Bolton Wanderers man is looking likely to leave Watford soon, with West Ham the latest club to be linked with signing him.

