Chris Hughton will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited Nottingham Forest squad before the transfer deadline next Friday. Here are five players he could sign-

Anthony Knockaert, Fulham- The Reds have been linked with a move for the Frenchman, as covered by The72. He knows what it takes to get promoted to the Premier League and has proven himself to be a top player at Championship level.



Jacob Murphy, Newcastle United- He impressed on loan in the Championship last season at Sheffield Wednesday, scoring nine goals in 44 appearances for the Owls. He was on the books at Norwich City when Hughton was in charge at Carrow Road.

Robert Snodgrass, West Ham United- There have been rumours that he is available to leave the Hammers before the end of the transfer window. He, like Murphy, played for the Forest boss at Norwich. Snodgrass, who is 33 years old, would be a top signing for a club in the second tier.

Andrew Surman- He is a free agent after leaving AFC Bournemouth at the end of last season and is an option for the Reds. The experienced midfielder played for Hughton at Norwich before joining the Cherries in 2014. He has racked up 449 appearances so far in his career and will be weighing up his next move.

Beram Kayal- The Israel international is another player Forest could look at and is also a free agent. He was a key player for Hughton at Brighton and Hove Albion and helped them gain promotion to the top flight in 2017.





Who would you want, Forest fans?