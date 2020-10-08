QPR have lodged an improved offer for Southend United striker Charlie Kelman, according to a report by the Echo News.

The Hoops had a bid rejected last week but have gone in with another one now.

Kelman, who is 18 years old, has been left out of Southend’s last two games with it looking like the League Two side are facing real battle to keep him at the club.

QPR have already signed Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne in forward areas in this transfer window but have now set their sights on Kelman to further sharpen their attacking department.

Kelman, who is 18 years old, started his career in America and played in the academy at Major League Soccer side FC Dallas before moving over to England.

He joined Southend and made his first-team debut for them in a League One fixture against Plymouth Argyle in January last year.

Kelman has since made 33 appearances for the now fourth tier outfit in all competitions and has scored eight goals.

The United States Under-20 International is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has benefitted from getting regular senior football at Southend.

Mark Moseley’s men could now cash in on him before the end of the transfer deadline, with QPR still keen on striking a deal before 16th October.

It has been a busy few months for Mark Warburton’s side and they haven’t finished their recruitment drive just yet.

In other QPR news, their defender Ryan Manning is on the radar of West Ham United, as per The72.

