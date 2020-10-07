In news just bubbling from Sky Sports, a Nottingham Forest side revitalised by snapping up Chris Hughton as their new boss are said to be attempting to sign Fulham’s attacking right-wing Anthony Knockaert on a season-long loan.

Knockaert has been in English football since an £800,000 move from Guingamp to Leicester City in August 2012. He left Leicester on a free to Standard Liege in July 2015, returning to England in January of 2016 in a £3m move to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 28-year-old Frenchman has made 49 appearances for Fulham since joining them from Brighton in a £10.5m move at the end of July after a successful season-long loan deal.

The Roubaix-born attacker has scored 4 goals and provided 6 assists since moving to Fulham. However, since the Cottager’s promotion to the Premier League, he has fallen out of favour and down the pecking order at the club.

His game time this season has come from three Carabao Cup games for the Londoners, providing an assist in the 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday. He’s also made the bench for the opening three games of Fulham’s 2020/21 Premier League campaign but wasn’t in the squad for their 1-0 defeat away at Wolves.

Now Sky Sports are saying that new FOrest boss Chris Hughton is set to move on Fulham as he looks to bring Knockaert to the City Ground, Hughton having signed the Frenchman for Brighton from his spell at Standard Liege.

Aside from the goal against Bristol City in the 2-1 defeat that sealed Sabri Lamouchi’s fate, Forest have been toothless in attack. Hughton snapping up Knockaert could very well be that move which ignites Forest and gives them that fizz to set them firing up the league.

Will signing Anthony Knockaert be that fizz that Forest need to get going?