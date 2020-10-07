According to an article by Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Leeds United’s young midfielder Robbie Gotts is a wanted man with three EFL sides looking to grab the young star on a season-long loan.

Those three clubs, Championship side Huddersfield Town and League One duo Swindon Town and Doncaster Rovers are said by Veysey to be the sides with their eyes on the Leeds United prize.

Gotts ia a local lad, haling from Harrogate, and is well thought of in the Academy set-up at the Premier league club.

He was last season’s Academy Player of the Year (above) and made his first team debut in both the FA Cup (below) and Championship for the Whites.

Such was his display in the 1-0 defeat against Arsenal, that many outside of Leeds United’s circle could see just why the Whites rate the youngster so highly. As well as that appearance against the Gunners, Gotts has also turned in a six-minute cameo in the Whites return to football post-lockdown, a 2-0 loss to bogey side Cardiff City.

Referencing a ‘Leeds source’, Veysey writes that the EFL trio mentioned above “have all registered their interest in taking Gotts for the rest of the season.” With Leeds United, at Bielsa’s behest, preferring to run with a pared-down squad, opportunities for youngster Gotts would be limited at Elland Road.

With that in mind, it is best that he be let out of the club and exposed to regular first-team football. All that remains for Leeds United to consider is which one of the three clubs would offer Gotts the best chance of established and regular first-team football.

Is the EFL really enough of a proving ground for Robbie Gotts?