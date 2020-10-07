Rotherham United have suffered a huge injury blow with the news that winger Chiedozie Ogbene will be out for around four months as confirmed on their official website.

Ogbene has undergone knee surgery which will rule him out of the rest of 2020 which means that the Millers may have to go into the transfer market to bring in a replacement before October 16.

The winger suffered the injury in training before their game against Huddersfield Town and the surgery which took place on Monday was successful in repairing the damage to the 23-year-olds cartilage, which should mean he will have no further complications further on in his career.

Unfortunately though, it now means that he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines which manager Paul Warne has described as a huge blow.

“He won’t return for us for a minimum of four months and that is without any problems. We won’t be seeing him this side of the New Year that is for sure.”

“They’ve managed to repair his cartilage which is good news for Chieo in the long-term, however it means that he is out longer now.”

“We all sent him a video message before his operation on Monday, wishing him the best of luck. He sent me a text yesterday thanking everyone for their support.”

“It’s really sad and I know its next man up but he is one of our most influential players. He gets us up the pitch and creates mayhem.”

Warne has also admitted that this latest injury setback means he will look to bring in a replacement.

“There is no point signing someone who is no good and not going to play, it has to be someone who improves us, so that’s what we’re trying to do now,” Warne explained.

“At this moment in time it looks like we either have to get another winger in or find a different way to play because right now we don’t have an out and out right-winger in.

