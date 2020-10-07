West Ham United are considering a move for Bournemouth defender Steve Cook according to the Daily Star.

The Hammers are on the lookout for a new centre-back having tracked Burnley defender James Tarkowski but failed in a deal with three bids having been rejected.

They have now turned their attentions to EFL clubs with the transfers for deals including Premier League clubs having closed and are now eyeing up Bournemouth’s Steve Cook.

Watford defender Craig Dawson is also thought to be on their list of targets as they look to bolster their defensive ranks.

Cook has made 343 appearances in all competitions for Bournemouth since joining from Brighton in 2011 and has been a fantastic servant for the Cherries but he could be tempted by a return to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old’s contract expires next summer meaning he could leave Bournemouth for free next year if no new deal is agreed before then.

Bournemouth could decide to cash on him before that situation arises but will be wary of losing another centre-back having already lost Nathan Ake to Manchester City.

Cook has played every minute of Bournemouth’s Championship campaign so far which has seen them win three and draw one of their opening four games.

The experienced defender would certainly bring a wealth of experience to the West Ham team and it could be a good deal for all parties if Cook decides he wants Premier League football and if the Cherries can recoup a sizeable fee for him.

Would Steve Cook be a good signing for West Ham?