Nottingham Forest and Watford are both interested in Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu according to Football Insider.

Although the transfer window shut for Premier League clubs and overseas moves it remains open for EFL clubs meaning Atsu could depart St.James Park before October 16.

The future of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr remains uncertain with him having been linked with a move to Manchester United meaning they are eyeing up possible alternatives as they look to make an immediate return to the top-flight.

Forest appointed a new manager in the shape of Chris Hughton yesterday following the sacking of Sabri Lamouchi due to their poor start to the season and he could look to make Atsu his first signing.

Atsu has made only one brief cameo appearance in the League Cup this season and has not made the squad for any of Newcastle’s Premier League games.

He is in the final year of his contract at the Magpies and they may look to cash in on him now rather than lose him on a free next year.

It seems clear that Atsu isn’t in the plans of Newcastle boss Steve Bruce and a move to the Championship in search of regular first-team football may be best suited for all parties.

Watford and Forest could also look to bring in Atsu on loan with Newcastle still paying some of his wages which could be more of a viable option when considering the financial constraints which have been inflicted on EFL clubs in particular due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Should Christian Atsu leave Newcastle United?