Watford are open to selling winger Ismaila Sarr to Manchester United according to the Manchester Evening News.

The transfer deadline for players moving between Premier League clubs and overseas closed on Monday but it remains open for EFL clubs.

The Red Devils had been looking to bring in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho but the deal never materialised and they could now move for Sarr instead.

The Hornets are keen to cash in on one of their prized assets but only if their valuation of £45million is met.

United wanted to do a deal for the Senegalese winger with an initial season-long loan with the option to buy for £25million but Watford are remaining strong in their stance and valuation.

The 22-year-old would not be eligible to play in the Champions League for United with squads needing to be registered by October 6 but it remains to be seen whether they still make a move for him.

The former Rennes winger has started both of Watford’s last two Championship matches against Luton Town and Reading, although it appears increasingly likely that he won’t be at the club by the time their next fixture comes around.

Sarr scored six goals in 30 appearances for the Hornets last season including a brace against Liverpool which really raised his profile but ultimately despite some impressive performances he was unable to help steer Watford clear of relegation.

The winger is clearly a hot prospect but a valuation of £45million could put off potential suitors and it remains to be seen whether United will take a gamble on the Watford man.

