Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed that the Whites should allow defender Barry Douglas to leave the club according to Football Insider.

Douglas has recently been linked with a move to Watford and Blackburn Rovers in this transfer window and Whelan says they should allow him to depart as he now sees him as their ‘fourth-choice left-back.’

The 31-year-old has attracted interest from the Championship duo and it is thought that Leeds would be willing to let him leave which Whelan believes is the right decision.

“We saw the best of Barry Douglas at the end of last season but we also saw an average Barry Douglas for two seasons,” the former Leeds forward said.

“So all in all it’s not been a great move for Barry and it’s not been a good move for Leeds. He was very rarely involved, we never saw the real Barry Douglas that we bought from Wolves.”

“He’s been on the bench, yes, but you see now that Allioski will be chosen before him and Leif Davis is coming through the ranks now whose coming up the pecking order because he came on against Manchester City.”

“In my opinion, to get rid of a hefty wage that is sitting on the bench, not introduced to any games in the Premier League. I would say yes, Championship is all he’s going to get right now.”

Douglas’s contract with Leeds expires next summer and it could be the right move to allow him to leave now rather than allowing him to leave on a free next year.

It doesn’t appear that he will get a sufficient amount of game time at Elland Road this season but he is still more than capable of performing at Championship level.

Should Leeds United allow Barry Douglas to leave?