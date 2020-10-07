Bournemouth forward Josh King is firmly on the radar of West Bromwich Albion according to the Express & Star.

The Baggies have been chasing Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant for the entirety of the transfer window but with discussions not progressing as quickly as they would like they are eyeing up potential alternatives.

King is thought to be one of their targets with the Cherries willing to allow him to leave to remove him from their wage bill with him currently being one of the highest earners at the club.

The Norwegian is valued at around £10million but Bournemouth are willing to accept structured payments or a loan-to-buy offer to see him leave.

Albion are thought to have enquired about King to see if they are able to come to an agreement for the forward who can play on the wing or upfront.

King has previously drawn interest from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks but this has cooled somewhat.

West Brom would face competition from local rivals Aston Villa who are also thought to be monitoring King ahead of a potential swoop.

The Baggies are eager to bring in at least one striker ahead of the closing of the transfer window on October 16 and King would represent good business for them.

The forward has scored 48 goals in 161 appearances for Bournemouth and despite injury problems last season he still has plenty of Premier League experience and is a clinically proven striker at top-flight level.

West Brom are certainly lightweight upfront and the acquisition of King could be the difference between staying in the division or tasting relegation.

Would Josh King be a good signing for West Brom?