According to Goal.com, Championship duo Middlesbrough and Watford have both made loan enquiries for Chelsea defender Baba Rahman.

Following a £14 million move to Stamford Bridge from Bundesliga outfit Augsburg in 2015, he has gone on to make just 15 first-team appearances in the Premier League for the Blues.

He has been loaned out four times to Mallorca, Reims and to Schalke on two occasions. He is now looking to secure another temporary move away from Chelsea, but may have to resort to playing second tier football this season.

Both Watford and Middlesbrough are keen to bolster their back line and Rahman could provide some solidity in defence this season. The left-back is a 28-time Ghanaian international and boasts a wealth of experience despite being just 26.

He has been training with the under-23s set up at Chelsea in recent months and is said to have no part to play in Frank Lampard’s first-team plans. He finds himself down in the pecking order behind the likes of Ben Chilwell, Marcus Alonso, Emerson and even Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta who have been used on the left, although sporadically.

At present, Middlesbrough have Marvin Johnson, Hayden Coulson and Marc Bola at their disposal and Rahman would seemingly slot in as first choice if he was to arrive at the Riverside on loan.

Similarly, this would presumably be the case at Watford too, with Ken Sema and Kiko Femenia being used in rotation at left-back since the start of the season.