According to an exclusive report from Football League World, Championship trio Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers, and Cardiff City are interested in signing Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt.

Although Mowatt has recently been offered a new deal at Barnsley, but he is yet to agree terms, meaning his future is in doubt at Oakwell. This has put several clubs on high alert with Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City all keen.

The midfielder has been an integral part of the team in recent seasons and has been made captain of his side.

Having signed from Leeds United in 2017 he found it difficult to make an impact in the first team right away and was loaned out to Oxford United in the 2017-18 campaign.

But following an impressive season in League One with Barnsley the following season, culminating in their promotion to the Championship, he has been one of the Tykes’ best players since.

He scored three goals and registered eight assists for his teammates last season and made 44 appearances for the club in the second tier.

The exclusive report states that Barnsley are in fact ‘bracing themselves for bids’ although there is no asking price mentioned. If their valuation is met for the player, their hand may be forced into selling one of their prized assets.

The three sides interested are all hoping to bolster their midfield ranks in between now and the end of the transfer window on October 16th. Whether a move for Mowatt will materialise remains to be seen however.