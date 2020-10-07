QPR are believed to be ‘still keen’ on signing Southend United striker Charlie Kelman, according to a report by the Echo News.

The Hoops had an offer rejected for the League Two man last week but still want to lure him to the Championship.

Kelman, who is 18 years old, has until 16th October to leave Southend.

He was left out of the Shrimpers’ last game and their boss, Mark Moseley, has said, as per the Echo News: “Charlie has been ticking over and training today. That’s out of my control and his control too. We will see what the rest of the week brings but as far as I’m concerned he’s a Southend player and I look forward to having him around for training on Thursday and Friday.”

The youngster started his career in America and played in the academy at Major League Soccer side FC Dallas before moving over to England.

He joined Southend and made his first-team debut for them in a League One fixture against Plymouth Argyle in January last year.

Kelman has since made 33 appearances for the now fourth tier outfit in all competitions and has scored eight goals.

The United States Under-20 International is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has benefitted from getting regular senior football at Southend.

Moseley’s men could now cash in on him before the end of the transfer deadline, with QPR still keen on striking a deal.

In other Hoops news, their defender Ryan Manning has been linked with West Ham United, as covered by The72.

