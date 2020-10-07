Barnsley are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Gerhard Struber, who has left to join New York Red Bulls. Here are five candidates for the job-

Hannes Wolf- The Tykes could try and bring a manager in from abroad again and Wolf is an option. He left Belgian outfit Genk last month having previously also managed in his native Germany at Borussia Dortmund II, Stuttgart and Hamburg.



Eddie Howe- He has emerged in the running for the Barnsley job but it would be a surprise to see him go to Oakwell. The ex-AFC Bournemouth boss is weighing up his next move after leaving the Cherries after their relegation to the Championship.

Paul Cook- The 53-year-old could be considered by the Tykes. He parted company with Wigan Athletic in late July and deserves another opportunity in the second tier. Cook has managed the likes of Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield and Portsmouth in the past. Would he be tempted by a move to Yorkshire?

David Wagner- He guided Huddersfield Town to promotion to the Premier League in 2017 against the odds. The German manager is currently available after being sacked by Schalke last month and could be eyed by Barnsley now as they search for a new boss.

Adam Murray- The 39-year-old has been placed in caretaker charge at Oakwell as they start the process of finding Struber’s replacement. If he is handing a game or two to impress then he could be considered for the full-time role.

Sad to see Struber go, Barnsley fans?