According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Watford and Blackburn Rovers linked Leeds United defender could quit the Whites during the domestic portion of the current transfer window.

Referencing a ‘Leeds source’, Veysey writes that Leeds United “believe Douglas will leave during the short domestic-only window.” This ‘belief’ means that it is possible that the former Wolves left-back will potentially quit Elland Road in the next 10 days.

Scotland international Douglas, who arrived at Leeds United in a 2018 move that cost the West Yorkshire side £3m. Many Leeds United fans were shocked that he cost so little, especially as he was coming off a fantastic season for the Black Country outfit.

A stand-out season during the 2017/18 campaign at Molyneux saw him score 5 goals and provide a staggering 14 assists. On the back of such figures, much was expected of the Scot but it is safe to say that this expectation has failed to reach such lofty heights. Douglas has featured in just 44 games for the Whites since signing on at the club, providing just 5 assists.

Such a low return might be the guiding reason and force behind the Scot not being offered a new deal. Whatever the reasoning, 31-year-old Douglas is entering the final eight months of his current deal at Elland Road.

Veysey further writes that Douglas has been told by Leeds United that “he is free to find a new club” with the Whites having more than sufficient cover at left-back. That might be of interest to Championship duo Watford and Blackburn Rovers who are said to both have an interest in the 31-year-old Scot.

