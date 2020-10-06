Sabri Lamouchi didn’t know it in the main image to this article, but the writing was on the wall for him at Nottingham Forest. After the 2-1 home defeat against Bristol City, Nottingham Forest have today decided to cut Lamouchi loose as confirmed in the most brief of brief articles on the club website.

That result was enough to see Forest settle in the relegation places with zero points from their opening four matches of the season and with a -6 goal difference. The only goal that Forest have scored was in Saturday’s defeat.

The former Rennes boss joined Forest in July last year and has gone on to manage them for 55 games, returning an average of 1.38 points-per-game. However, with football always being a results-led business, something had to give and it was Lamouchi’s position at the club.

With Lamouchi out on a limb, Forest didn’t allow the leather on their hot seat to cool before installing the respected Chris Hughton as the Frenchman’s replacement.

Chris Hughton (formerly of Brighton): Hughton’s 215-match spell in charge of the Seagulls came to an end in mid-May last year with Graham Potter replacing him. The much-admired boss has formerly been in charge at Norwich City, Birmingham and Newcastle United.

The speed of his installing as their new boss obviously points to machinations behind the scenes. In a classic ‘chicken and egg’ scenario, one must ask which came first: the move for Hughton or the decision to sack Lamouchi.

The speed with which Hughton was installed at the new boss at the City Gorund definitely points to the latter as more probable. Football is a cut-throat business but there’s more of an ‘Et Tu, Brute’ touch about this appointment; the knife being firmly planted in Lamouchi whilst Hughton was being courted.

Will Chris Hughton be able to pull Nottingham Forest around?