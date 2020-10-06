Stevenage have completed a move to sign Barnsley’s Jack Aitchison on loan for the season as confirmed by the club website.

The 20-year-old striker came through the Celtic academy but struggled to get into their first team. He only made three league appearances though he did score in one. The bulk of his first team experience so far has come in loan spells. He has had stints with lower league Scottish sides Dumbarton and Alloa Athletic before most recently having a spell south of the border with Forest Green Rovers.

Yesterday, Aitchison completed a permanent move away from Celtic after signing a three-year contract with Barnsley. The Tykes said he would soon be moving on loan with a deal already agreed and now we know that that move will be. The Scotland U19 international will be moving on loan to Stevenage on loan for the season and hoping to keep them in the EFL in the standard way this season.

After the move was completed, Aitchison said: “I am delighted to get it over the line.

“It has been a chaotic 24 hours but I am just happy to be here now. I hope to come in, help the team, score some goals and help get us as high up the table as possible.”

His new head coach Alex Revell added: “We are really pleased to bring Jack in and we are really excited to have him. He is someone that has experience at this level and is a very exciting talent. He adds real quality to us.”

