West Bromwich Albion striker Jamie Soule has joined Lincoln City on loan until January 1 as confirmed on their official website.

Soule has joined the Imps largely to help ease their striker woes following the injury to fellow West Brom loanee Callum Morton who has been ruled out for a couple of months with a shoulder injury.

Lincoln continue their raid on West Brom with Soule following the acquisitions of Morton and goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

The 19-year-old has scored goals and impressed for the Baggies at under-18 and Premier League 2 level.

Lincoln sit top of Sky Bet League One having won all four of their opening games and have made an impressive start to life in the third tier under boss Michael Appleton.

Appleton was once an assistant at West Brom and his connections with the Midlands clubs are clearly helping in his quest to bring in additions to strengthen his squad.

The former West Brom assistant said: “Jamie is decent solution for us. He’s someone I worked with in my short spell with the under-23s at West Brom before coming to Lincoln.”

“He’s not the biggest. He’s got a slight frame, but he’s quite aggressive. He doesn’t let his physical stature get in his way. He’s works very hard and is always looking to get in behind teams. His biggest attribute is probably his finishing ability.”

“He’s probably not as quick as Callum, who is very fast, but he’s certainly no slouch. He knows, as well as I do, that it’s an opportunity for him to stake a claim and be in and around the 18.”

