Josh Dasilva has signed a new contract with Brentford that will keep him at the club until 2024 as confirmed by the club website.

The 21-year-old midfielder came through the famed Arsenal academy and would become a regular for their U23 side. He’d never make a first-team appearance for the Gunners but he did make the bench for a few EFL Cup games. Dasilva would end up leaving Arsenal in 2018 after turning down a new contract from them.

He would then join Brentford and this would be a fantastic move for him. Dasilva would soon breakthrough into the Bees first team and would become a key player for them. He was one of their top players last season as Brentford got to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final. Now Dasilva’s future at Griffin Park has been scured after he penned a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2024.

After the contract was signed, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said: “This is fantastic news for Brentford FC and a top example of how we work. We signed a top talent and our staff have worked together with Josh over the past few years and he is now a very influential player in the Sky Bet Championship. He has grown over the past two years and has been a very big part of the team for the past year.

“We all know Josh’s skill set on the ball, but he has developed off the ball. His running and his pressing are getting better and better and he is taking responsibility defensively. He is magnificent on the ball; he can dictate a game and he scores goals. I expect there is even more to come from him.”

