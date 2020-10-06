Derby County’s move for West Bromwich Albion’s Charlie Austin is under threat as he does not want to leave according to a report from the Express and Star.

The 31-year-old striker is a non-league success story. He played for the likes of Kintbury Rangers, Hungerford Town and Thatcham Town before his performances at Poole Town got him a move to Swindon Town. He continued his rise up the league ladder with a move to Burnley before he ended up at QPR. Austin would then move to Southampton and most recently he has been with West Brom.

Austin helped fire the Baggies into the Premier League but he hasn’t been able to hold onto his place in the first team now that they are in the top tier. He hasn’t been able to play a single minute of league football since they were promoted and the situation isn’t likely to get better with West Brom keen on signing a new striker that will likely be Huddersfield Town’s Karlan Grant.

This is why a move away was being arranged for Austin. Over the last few days it was revealed that Derby were very interested in signing him on loan for the season in what would be a boost for a side that have struggled at the start of the season. But this move may not happen with Austin himself not keen on the move. He wants to stay with West Brom and fight for a spot in the first team and he will need convincing about a move to Derby.

