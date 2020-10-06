Bournemouth’s Joshua King is the subject of a transfer battle between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion according to a report from the Mirror picked up by the Bournemouth Echo.

After a youth career spent in his native Denmark, King was signed up by Manchester United. He never made a league appearance for the Premier League giants and instead was shipped out on loan to teams like Preston North End, Borussia Monchengladbach, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers. He made the latter move permanent and impressed enough there to get a move to Bournemouth in 2015. Since then, he has been a key player for the Cherries while they competed in the Premier League.

Bournemouth are happy to sell King now that they have been relegated and he had attracted interest from Italian side Torino. However, their bids did not match the valuation the Dorset side had put on the former Manchester United man and with the international transfer window over, that deal will not be happening.

The domestic transfer window is still open and now Aston Villa and West Brom are moving in to try and sign King. Villa were actually urged to sign the Bournemouth man by their former head coach Alex McLeish yesterday and it appears that they are heeding their words by making a move for him. That said it is West Brom who are keener to make the move. They are ‘desperate’ to make this move after struggling in their first few games of the Premier League season.

