Charlton Athletic have confirmed on Twitter (see tweet below) that former Swindon Town loan man Ali Koiki’s trial will continue, with the defender featuring in an Under-23s game against Millwall.

⚽️ U23s | @jasoneuell's young Addicks take on @MillwallFC this afternoon (12pm) Here's how they line up… Maynard-Brewer, Barton, Barker, Henry, Ness, Mingi, Morgan, Dempsey, Davison, Gandour, Koiki (T) Subs: Harness, Clayden, Powell, Quitirna, Carvalho #cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) October 6, 2020

Following his release from Burnley, left-back Ali Koiki has been subject to League One transfer interest. As covered here on The72, Koiki has spent time on trial with Charlton Athletic and Sunderland have also been linked with a move for the free agent.

Now, it has been confirmed that his trial with the Addicks has continued. Koiki started for Charlton Athletic’s Under-23s in a game against Millwall ahead of a potential deal.

With Koiki’s trial continuing, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley has said on Twitter that there is a “decent chance” that the defender will get a deal if he impresses today. He said:

Ali Koiki set to play for Charlton U23s today. If he does well then a decent chance the former Burnley left-back will get a deal.https://t.co/42bzEqM9Sd — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) October 6, 2020

Koiki, 21, is available for nothing after he departed Burnley earlier this summer. The left-back left at the end of his contract after turning down the offer of a new deal and as a free agent would be a shrewd acquisition for the Addicks.

Koiki’s only experience of senior football has come out on loan with Swindon Town. With the Robins, the former Burnley starlet played in 15 games across all competitions, laying on one assist in the process.

It will be interesting to see how Koiki’s situation with Charlton Athletic pans out, with a decision seemingly near. Would you like the club to bring in Koiki on a permanent deal? Let us know how you think about the potential signing in the poll at the bottom of the page.

