Swansea City defender Joe Rodon could still make a move to the Premier League to Tottenham Hotspur according to The Daily Mirror.

Spurs reportedly made a bid for Rodon on Transfer Deadline Day but it was believed to be less than half of what Swansea value their defender at.

However, for EFL transfers to Premier League sides, the transfer window remains open until October 16 meaning Rodon could still leave the Liberty Stadium.

Spurs are already disappointed at having lost out on Milan Skriniar and Antonio Rudiger who they have also been linked with as they look to bolster their defensive ranks.

Rodon has also been the subject of interest from West Ham United although this speculation appears to have cooled in recent days.

Swansea are said to be valuing Rodon at £18million whereas Tottenham having offered closer to £7million but there is still over a week for both parties to come to an agreement with a compromise still with a chance of being reached.

Tottenham do have various options in the centre of defence but are looking to add more before the transfer window shuts for all deals.

Rodon was an impressive part of the Swansea team which saw them reach the Championship play-off semi-finals before eventually missing out as they lost to Brentford.

To lose Rodon would be a huge blow to Swansea but if he does depart they will be hoping a deal can be agreed sooner rather than later which would give them ample time to replace the defender.

Will Joe Rodon remain at Swansea City when the transfer window closes?