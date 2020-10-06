South London Press journalist Richard Cawley has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Charlton Athletic had interest in Leeds United’s sought-after starlet Mateusz Bogusz before he completed a loan move to Spanish side UD Logrones.

Charlton had a loan interest in Leeds midfielder Mateusz Bogusz. But he is joining Spanish side UD Logrones. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) October 5, 2020

In the closing stages of the transfer window, Leeds United’s midfield starlet Mateusz Bogusz was being heavily linked with a move to the EFL. As covered here on The72, the likes of Portsmouth, Swindon Town and Gillingham were all interested in signing the Polish youngster.

However, Spanish second-tier club UD Logrones managed to bring Bogusz in before the deadline, ruling out any hope of an EFL loan move. Now, it has been revealed that a fourth League One side was looking at a potential deal for the 19-year-old.

As per South London Press reporter Richard Cawley, Charlton Athletic also “had” interest in Bogusz before he completed his move to Logrones.

Bogusz had been keen to secure a loan move away from Leeds United over the course of the summer transfer window. The midfielder wanted to move out on a temporary basis and pick up experience of senior football and he has moved to the Spanish second-tier with that hope.

It will be interesting to see how Bogusz fares in Spain and if Charlton Athletic turn their attentions to other targets after being unable to bring in the Leeds United starlet.

