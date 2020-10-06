Brentford winger Said Benrahma could still make a move to the Premier League with a host of clubs still interested in signing him according to The Daily Mirror.

Benrahma has been the subject of speculation throughout the transfer window and although it closed yesterday for players moving from one Premier League club to another – it remains open for EFL clubs.

Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been credited with an interest in the Championship star and could all return with an official offer for him.

Benrahma enjoyed a fine 2019/20 season as he scored 17 goals and provided nine assists throughout the campaign and was rightly hailed as one of the best players in the division.

He helped guide the Bees to the Championship play-off final where they ultimately lost out to Fulham at Wembley and a move away could still be on the cards.

Benrahma is valued at around £20million by Brentford but it has recently been reported that the Algerian is demanding £60,000 a week and a five-year contract should he move to the Premier League.

£60,000 a week isn’t considered extraordinary in today’s market but for someone with no previous Premier League experience and taking into account recent financial constraints due to the Coronavirus pandemic it may be seen as too much of a gamble for some clubs.

There is no doubting the ability of Benrahma but whether he makes the move to the top-flight remains to be seen with competition still seemingly rife for his capture.

Will Said Benrahma remain at Brentford when the transfer window closes?