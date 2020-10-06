According to a report from German news outlet Hessenchau, Derby County failed with three bids for SV Darmstadt striker Serdar Dursun, with the final offer coming in at “a little over €1m”.

As reported here on The72, Derby County were said keen on SV Darmstadt striker Serdar Dursun. The Rams were eyeing Dursun as an option as Phillip Cocu looked to add to his attacking ranks before the window closed on Monday night.

Now, only the domestic window remains open, meaning the Rams’ hopes of bringing Dursun to Pride Park this window have come to an end. Reports (via Nottinghamshire Live) also claimed that Nottingham Forest were keen on Dursun and now, an update has emerged on Derby’s chase for the striker.

As per a report from German news outlet Hessenchau, Derby County made three bids for Dursun. The final offer from the Championship side is said to have been “a little over €1m”. However, a deal was not struck as Derby were unwilling to increase their offer and SV Darmstadt had no replacement lined up.

A move to Derby would have presented a new challenge for Dursun, who has spent his entire career playing in either Germany or Turkey. He enjoyed a thoroughly successful 2019/20 campaign, in which he netted 19 goals and laid on six assists in 36 games for Darmstadt across all competitions.

Now, it is said that Dursun will turn his attention to international football as he looks to break into the Turkey squad ahead of next summer.

Debry County fans, would you have liked to sign Dursun or would you rather the club turned to other targets? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

