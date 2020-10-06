Watford winger Ismaila Sarr could still make a move to the Premier League with Manchester United and Liverpool remaining interested according to The Daily Mail.

The transfer window for players moving between Premier League clubs closed yesterday but it remains open for EFL clubs.

This means that Sarr could still exit Vicarage Road before October 16 with top-flight clubs having registered an interest in him.

Liverpool have signed Diogo Jota in recent weeks meaning a move to Anfield appears less likely with the Reds having plenty of attacking options although a late move can’t be completely ruled out.

Manchester United may be more of a possible destination following their failure to bring in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils have been chasing Sancho since the transfer window opened but with the window now also shut for overseas deals they are unable to pursue a deal for the England International.

Sarr was bought by Watford for a club-record fee and they are playing hardball over a possible transfer.

They are demanding around £40million before considering any possible exit and are not willing to accept any loan offers for their talisman.

Watford are keen on retaining as many of their best players as possible following their relegation to the Championship with the Hornets harbouring ambitions of an immediate return to the Premier League.

It still appears highly uncertain whether Sarr will leave Watford but what is for sure is that it will take a substantial offers for the London club to consider selling one of their prized assets.

Will Ismaila Sarr remain at Watford when the transfer window closes?