Speaking to the club’s official website, QPR new boy Chris Willock has revealed that fan favourite Adel Taarabt is a “really big reason” why he has made the move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR completed the signing of Benfica winger Chris Willock on transfer deadline day, bringing him in to bolster their attacking ranks behind embarking on the remainder of the campaign.

Willock joins on a permanent deal, committing to a three-year deal with the Championship side. Upon the announcement, the former Arsenal youngster expressed his delight at the move, revealing that one of QPR’s fan favourites Adel Taarabt played a big role in his move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Willock said that he told Taarabt “straight away”, adding that what he had to say about his time at the club had a significant influence on his decision to join QPR. He said:

“I told Adel straight away. Adel is a really good friend and has been like a big brother to me. He has helped me a lot in my short career.

“He had good things to say about the club and reminded me QPR is a family club. Adel is a really big reason why I was so adamant about coming here.”

With Willock’s arrival now confirmed, it will be interesting to see how the former Huddersfield Town and West Brom loan man fares with QPR.

QPR fans, are you happy with the signing of Willock? Let us know how you feel about the deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other QPR news, the former manager of one of the R’s new signings has opened up on the reasons behind his move to the Championship side – find out what he had to say here.

Happy with the signing of Willock?