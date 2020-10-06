West Bromwich Albion have suffered an injury blow to Hal Robson-Kanu which could push through their pursuit for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant according to Yorkshire Live.

The Welsh striker suffered a broken arm in their 2-0 defeat to Southampton on Sunday which now requires surgery which means he will in all likelihood be absent for a number of weeks at the very least.

The Baggies are already trying to do a deal to bring in Grant but this latest news could force their hand further.

West Brom currently have Callum Robinson as their main choice striker with the futures of Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore uncertain meaning they are in dire need of attacking reinforcements.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic will no doubt be even more eager to bring in Grant as soon as possible meaning he appears even more likely he will be exiting the Terriers.

Bilic appears to have given the green light for Austin to depart for Derby County but he will be wary of allowing Zohore to leave as well until he has significantly strengthened his striking options.

West Brom are reported to have offered Huddersfield £5million as an initial loan fee which they will then make permanent if they survive relegation and pay a further £13million.

This deal seems best suited for all parties with Huddersfield receiving a large sum in which to reinvest in their squad whilst West Brom get the striker they have desperately craved for the entirety of this transfer window.

