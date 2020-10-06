Watford have confirmed the release of former Manchester United and Arsenal attacker Danny Welbeck on their official club website.

Upon Watford’s relegation to the Championship, a whole host of players have been linked with moves away from the club. Among those is striker Danny Welbeck and now, an update regarding his situation at the club has emerged.

After one year at Vicarage Road, Watford have confirmed that Welbeck’s time at the club has come to an end. The club announced on Tuesday morning that an agreement had been reached to terminate his contract at the club, allowing him to join his next club on a free transfer.

Welbeck’s release means he will now be free to search for a club as a free agent. The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker was one of the players being heavily linked with a move away from Watford following their relegation and now, it has been confirmed that he will remain with the club no longer.

In his single year with the club, Welbeck played in 20 games across all competitions. In the process, the 29-year-old found the back of the net three times and provided one assist.

With Welbeck’s situation resolved, it will be interesting to see how the sagas surrounding Troy Deeney and Ismaila Sarr pan out over the next week.

