West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa are set to do battle for Bournemouth star Josh King according to The Mirror.

The transfer window for deals involving players moving between Premier League clubs closed yesterday but there is still an option for a top-flight side to bring in an EFL player.

King has been linked with a whole host of clubs this transfer window including Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Torino.

West Brom and Villa could be set to be the frontrunners for his signature with interest from clubs higher up in the Premier League said to be cooling.

King is valued at around £10million which could be out of the price range for West Brom but they are eager to bring in at least one striker although their number one choice is still said to be Huddersfield Town hitman Karlan Grant.

Villa have splashed the cash and bought in Ollie Watkins from Brentford in a deal said to be worth up to £33million but they are still a little short in attacking areas due to the injury to Wesley.

The Bournemouth forward has scored 48 goals in 161 Premier League matches and can play either on the wing or upfront meaning his versatility would also be an asset to a number of clubs.

The Cherries have already lost several of their stars from last season due to their relegation to the Championship and could be set to lose another.

King is thought to be keen on a return to the top-flight and could be tempted by a move to the Midlands but it remains to be seen where his future lies although it is looking less likely it will be at the Vitality Stadium.

Would Josh King be a good signing for West Brom?