Charlton Athletic will be keen on bringing in another striker before the domestic transfer deadline, especially after losing Macauley Bonne to QPR. Here are five players they could target-

Omar Bogle- He is a free agent after being released by Cardiff City at the end of last season. The ex-Grimsby Town and Wigan Athletic is an option for Charlton as they look to sharpen their attacking department.



Josh Gordon, Walsall- The League Two forward impressed in the last campaign for the Saddlers and scored 12 goals. He has managed four so far this term and should be considered by the Addicks before the transfer deadline on 16th October.



Jordy Hiwula- He parted company with Coventry City this summer despite being part of their side who were promoted from League One last season. The former Manchester City forward has bags of experience in the third tier having played for Wigan, Walsall, Bradford City and Fleetwood Town at that level in the past.



Joshua Bohui- The 21-year-old is available after being released by Dutch Eredivisie side NAC Breda. He played in the academy at Brentford before joining Manchester United in 2016. The former England Under-17 international never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils but will be weighing up his next move.



Sam Smith, Reading- Reading could loan out the striker again this season. He spent last term at Cambridge United and scored eight goals for the fourth tier outfit. He has also had stints at Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town over recent years.





Who would you take, Charlton fans?