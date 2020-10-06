Huddersfield Town rejected a loan offer for Juninho Bacuna from Rangers yesterday, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

Steven Gerrard’s side were interested in loaning the midfielder to Ibrox but the Terriers were unwilling to let him leave.

Rangers instead moved for South Africa international Bongani Zungu from French side Amiens, on a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer.

Bacuna, who is 23 years old, appears to be staying in the Championship for now and provides decent competition and depth to Carlos Corberan’s midfield department.

The Curacao international joined Huddersfield in June 2018 from Dutch Eredivisie outfit FC Groningen. He is valued at £3.15 million on Transfermarkt.

The Terriers were in the Premier League during his first year at the club but were relegated to the Championship under ex-boss Jan Siewert.

Bacuna made 37 appearances last season and chipped in with six goals in all competitions to help his side stay up. He has since played four times so far in the new campaign so it is no surprise to see why they had no intention of letting him leave for Rangers.

Huddersfield lost their opening two games of the season to Norwich City and Brentford, but have since bounced back with a win over Nottingham Forest and a last-gasp draw last time out against Rotherham United.

Corberan’s men take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium this weekend and will be eager to get another positive result.

Bacuna remains on their books and is in contention to play against the Swans.

