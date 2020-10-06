West Bromwich Albion see Watford duo Troy Deeney and Andre Gray as alternative options to key target Karlan Grant from Huddersfield Town, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The Baggies are in the hunt for a striker before the domestic transfer deadline on 16th October.

Grant, who remains at Huddersfield, is their primary target and the Premier League side are eager to lure him to the Hawthorns.

However, alternative options such as Deeney and Gray have been discussed by Slaven Bilic’s side and could be pursued if they fail to land Grant.

Deeney, who is 32 years old, is a vastly experienced player in the top flight and could still be thrown a Premier League lifeline before the window slams shut.

He has been with Watford since 2010 and has since made 399 appearances in all competitions, scoring 133 goals.

Gray, on the other hand, joined the Hornets in 2017 and has since scored 16 goals in 94 appearances for them in all competitions.

He was prolific at previous clubs Brentford and Burnley. He scored 20 goals in 52 games for the Bees before the Clarets signed him in 2015 for a fee of around £6 million.

He then fired 33 goals in 78 matches for the Lancashire side before his switch to Watford, helping Sean Dyche’s side win promotion to the top flight in his first season at Turf Moor.

Deeney and Gray are decent options for the Baggies, but Huddersfield’s Grant remains their number one target going into the last couple of weeks of the transfer window.

Who would you sign?